UCLA vs Prairie View A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The UCLA Bruins (9-1) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-9) on December 17, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (95.1%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's UCLA-Prairie View A&M spread (UCLA -33.5) or over/under (148.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UCLA vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Prairie View A&M is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The Bruins did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last year.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Panthers had a lower winning percentage at home (.125, 1-6-0 record) than away (.368, 7-12-0).

UCLA vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA outscores opponents by 20.6 points per game (scoring 75.6 per game to rank 195th in college basketball while giving up 55.0 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and has a +206 scoring differential overall.

Tyler Bilodeau's team-leading 13.7 points per game ranks 392nd in the country.

Prairie View A&M puts up 80.0 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 95.5 per contest (363rd in college basketball). It has a -155 scoring differential and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Prairie View A&M's leading scorer, Nick Anderson, ranks 38th in college basketball, putting up 19.0 points per game.

The Bruins win the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. They record 31.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 276th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.4 per outing.

Bilodeau averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 415th in college basketball) to lead the Bruins.

The Panthers come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 14.2 boards. They are pulling down 25.2 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 39.4.

Marcel Bryant paces the team with 5.1 rebounds per game (563rd in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 116th in college basketball with 99.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 72.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers average 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (223rd in college basketball), and concede 112.6 points per 100 possessions (363rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!