UCLA vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

The UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten) on January 30, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Game time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (62.1%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's UCLA-Oregon spread (UCLA -4.5) or total (139.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UCLA vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has put together an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oregon is 9-11-0 ATS this season.

UCLA (7-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than Oregon (1-0) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Bruins have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-4-0) than they have in road tilts (2-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Ducks have a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

UCLA has covered the spread three times in 10 conference games.

Oregon has won twice against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

UCLA vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bruins have a mark of 9-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -188 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has won each of those games.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCLA has a 65.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA's +228 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau paces UCLA, recording 13.9 points per game (381st in the nation).

Oregon's +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.9 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle's 12.9 points per game leads Oregon and ranks 512th in the nation.

The Bruins rank 309th in college basketball at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Kobe Johnson leads the Bruins with 5.7 rebounds per game (392nd in college basketball action).

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, 215th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4.

Bittle tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 76th in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 48th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Ducks' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 99th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 122nd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!