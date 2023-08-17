FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 UCLA Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The 18th-ranked team in the country, the UCLA Bruins are 4-1 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

UCLA 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Coastal CarolinaSeptember 2W 27-13Bruins (-15.5)67.5
2@ San Diego StateSeptember 9W 35-10Bruins (-13.5)49.5
3North Carolina CentralSeptember 16W 59-7--
4@ UtahSeptember 23L 14-7Utes (-3.5)50.5
6Washington StateOctober 7W 25-17Bruins (-3.5)60.5
7@ Oregon StateOctober 14-Beavers (-3.5)54.5
8@ StanfordOctober 21---
View Full Table

UCLA Last Game

The Bruins go into their next matchup after winning 25-17 over the Washington State Cougars in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Cougars, Dante Moore had 290 yards on 22-of-44 passing (50.0%) for the Bruins, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Carson Steele took 30 carries for 140 yards (4.7 yards per carry), while adding one reception for two yards in the passing game. Moliki Matavao led the receiving charge against the Cougars, hauling in three passes for 76 yards.

UCLA Betting Insights

  • UCLA has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Bruins have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

