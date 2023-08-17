2023 UCLA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The 18th-ranked team in the country, the UCLA Bruins are 4-1 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

UCLA 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Coastal Carolina September 2 W 27-13 Bruins (-15.5) 67.5 2 @ San Diego State September 9 W 35-10 Bruins (-13.5) 49.5 3 North Carolina Central September 16 W 59-7 - - 4 @ Utah September 23 L 14-7 Utes (-3.5) 50.5 6 Washington State October 7 W 25-17 Bruins (-3.5) 60.5 7 @ Oregon State October 14 - Beavers (-3.5) 54.5 8 @ Stanford October 21 - - - View Full Table

UCLA Last Game

The Bruins go into their next matchup after winning 25-17 over the Washington State Cougars in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Cougars, Dante Moore had 290 yards on 22-of-44 passing (50.0%) for the Bruins, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Carson Steele took 30 carries for 140 yards (4.7 yards per carry), while adding one reception for two yards in the passing game. Moliki Matavao led the receiving charge against the Cougars, hauling in three passes for 76 yards.

UCLA Betting Insights

UCLA has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

