Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (20-14) vs. Athletics (20-16)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

SEA: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-1, 2.58 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Woo and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Hoglund has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Hoglund starts this season.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.2%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on May 7 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 34 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 17-17-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 9-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 2-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (28.6%).

The Athletics have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-3).

The Athletics have a 19-17-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 31 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .240 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .369 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .407.

J.P. Crawford has a team-best OPS of .820, fueled by a slash line of .294/.417/.404 this season.

Crawford heads into this game with 13 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .206 with a .308 OBP and 16 RBI for Seattle this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is leading the Athletics with 38 hits. He's batting .279 and slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 40th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Jacob Wilson has a .364 on-base percentage while slugging .452. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .226.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

