FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

  • Seattle Mariners (20-14) vs. Athletics (20-16)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
  • Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | OAK: (+130)
  • Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-1, 2.58 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Woo and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Hoglund has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Hoglund starts this season.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (62.2%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

  • The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

  • The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

  • The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on May 7 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

  • The Mariners have won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • This season, the Mariners have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.
  • The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 34 games with a total this season.
  • The Mariners are 17-17-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Athletics are 9-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).
  • The Athletics have gone 2-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (28.6%).
  • The Athletics have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-3).
  • The Athletics have a 19-17-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

  • Cal Raleigh has 31 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .240 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .574.
  • Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is eighth in slugging.
  • Jorge Polanco is hitting .369 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .407.
  • J.P. Crawford has a team-best OPS of .820, fueled by a slash line of .294/.417/.404 this season.
  • Crawford heads into this game with 13 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .206 with a .308 OBP and 16 RBI for Seattle this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

  • Tyler Soderstrom is leading the Athletics with 38 hits. He's batting .279 and slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .344.
  • Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 40th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
  • Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.
  • Jacob Wilson has a .364 on-base percentage while slugging .452. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .341.
  • Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 52nd in slugging.
  • Brent Rooker is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
  • Shea Langeliers has four doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .226.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

  • 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
  • 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
  • 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
  • 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
  • 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
  • 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
  • 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup