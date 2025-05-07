Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-137) Maple Leafs (+114) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -220.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The Panthers-Maple Leafs game on May 7 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs reveal Florida as the favorite (-137) and Toronto as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!