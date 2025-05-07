NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-137)
|Maple Leafs (+114)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -220.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The Panthers-Maple Leafs game on May 7 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs reveal Florida as the favorite (-137) and Toronto as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.