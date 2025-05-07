Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.
Cubs vs Giants Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (22-14) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-14)
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA
Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | SF: (+110)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.88 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 4-0, 3.05 ERA
The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (3-2, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (4-0, 3.05 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Ray's starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ray starts this season -- they won both.
Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (60.3%)
Cubs vs Giants Moneyline
- Chicago is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +110 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Giants Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -188 to cover.
Cubs vs Giants Over/Under
- The Cubs-Giants contest on May 7 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those contests.
- This season Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 34 chances this season.
- The Cubs are 19-15-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have gone 6-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Giants have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-14-1).
- The Giants have covered 47.2% of their games this season, going 17-19-0 against the spread.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.393) and total hits (40) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .560.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and six walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the majors.
- Crow-Armstrong brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three home runs and five RBIs.
- Ian Happ has hit three homers with a team-high .407 SLG this season.
- Happ has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.
- Carson Kelly has eight home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .361 this season.
- Kelly has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated a team-best .485 slugging percentage. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Matt Chapman has four doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .210. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Michael Yastrzemski has racked up 30 hits with a .387 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics.
- Wilmer Flores has two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .240.
Cubs vs Giants Head to Head
- 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/17/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/6/2023: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/5/2023: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
