Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (22-14) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-14)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | SF: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188)

CHC: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.88 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 4-0, 3.05 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (3-2, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (4-0, 3.05 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Ray's starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ray starts this season -- they won both.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (60.3%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Chicago is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +110 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -188 to cover.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

The Cubs-Giants contest on May 7 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 34 chances this season.

The Cubs are 19-15-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have gone 6-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

San Francisco has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Giants have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-14-1).

The Giants have covered 47.2% of their games this season, going 17-19-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.393) and total hits (40) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .560.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and six walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the majors.

Crow-Armstrong brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Ian Happ has hit three homers with a team-high .407 SLG this season.

Happ has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Carson Kelly has eight home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .361 this season.

Kelly has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated a team-best .485 slugging percentage. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman has four doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .210. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Michael Yastrzemski has racked up 30 hits with a .387 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .240.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/6/2023: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/5/2023: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

