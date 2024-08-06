2024 UCF Football Odds and Schedule
In 2024, the UCF Knights have posted a record of 2-0. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.
UCF 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|New Hampshire
|Aug. 29
|W 57-3
|Knights (-38.5)
|60.5
|2
|Sam Houston
|Sept. 7
|W 45-14
|Knights (-21.5)
|54.5
|3
|@ TCU
|Sept. 14
|-
|Horned Frogs (-1.5)
|62.5
|5
|Colorado
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Florida
|Oct. 5
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Cincinnati
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Iowa State
|Oct. 19
|-
|-
|-
UCF Last Game
In their previous matchup, the Knights won 45-14 over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Against the Bearkats, K.J. Jefferson led the Knights with 169 yards on 12-of-15 passing (80.0%) for no TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 50 yards. On the ground, RJ Harvey ran for 126 yards on 19 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Kobe Hudson accumulated five catches for 104 yards (20.8 per catch) against the Bearkats.
UCF Betting Insights
- UCF has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
