2024 UCF Football Odds and Schedule

In 2024, the UCF Knights have posted a record of 2-0. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

UCF 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 New Hampshire Aug. 29 W 57-3 Knights (-38.5) 60.5 2 Sam Houston Sept. 7 W 45-14 Knights (-21.5) 54.5 3 @ TCU Sept. 14 - Horned Frogs (-1.5) 62.5 5 Colorado Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Florida Oct. 5 - - - 7 Cincinnati Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Iowa State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UCF Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Knights won 45-14 over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Against the Bearkats, K.J. Jefferson led the Knights with 169 yards on 12-of-15 passing (80.0%) for no TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 50 yards. On the ground, RJ Harvey ran for 126 yards on 19 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Kobe Hudson accumulated five catches for 104 yards (20.8 per catch) against the Bearkats.

UCF Betting Insights

UCF has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

