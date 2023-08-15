2023 UCF Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The UCF Knights' 2023 record sits at 3-3. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

UCF 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Kent State August 31 W 56-6 Knights (-) 53.5 2 @ Boise State September 9 W 18-16 Broncos (-) 58.5 3 Villanova September 16 W 48-14 Knights (-26.5) 54.5 4 @ Kansas State September 23 L 44-31 Wildcats (-6.5) 52.5 5 Baylor September 30 L 36-35 Knights (-9.5) 56.5 6 @ Kansas October 7 L 51-22 Knights (-1.5) 64.5 8 @ Oklahoma October 21 - - - View Full Table

UCF Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Knights lost 51-22 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Against the Jayhawks, Timmy McClain led the Knights with 136 yards on 12-of-15 passing (80.0%) for two TDs and no interceptions. RJ Harvey toted the rock 16 times for 133 yards (8.3 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Javon Baker accumulated four catches for 85 yards (21.3 per catch) against the Jayhawks.

UCF Betting Insights

UCF has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-2).

