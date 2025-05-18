Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (27-18) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-31)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155)

PHI: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-4, 2.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Mick Abel to the mound, while Paul Skenes (3-4) will get the nod for the Pirates. Abel did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Pirates have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Skenes' nine starts that had a set spread. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Skenes starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.3%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

The Phillies vs Pirates moneyline has Philadelphia as a -110 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -106 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Pirates are +155 to cover, while the Phillies are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on May 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (61.1%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 22 of 36 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 22-21-0 against the spread in their 43 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 10 of the 30 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Pittsburgh has a 9-20 record (winning just 31% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 44 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-25-2).

The Pirates have an 18-26-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 43 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 67th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .376.

His batting average is 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Harper has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Turner takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .263 with a .329 OBP and 24 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up 31 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .230 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .248 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .202 with five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' .317 slugging percentage paces his team.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

