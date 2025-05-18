Reds vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians.

Reds vs Guardians Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (23-24) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-20)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and CLEG

Reds vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

CIN: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-0, 2.10 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-4, 4.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (2-0) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (2-4) will get the nod for the Guardians. Abbott and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Abbott's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Ortiz starts. The Guardians have a 1-3 record in Ortiz's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)

Reds vs Guardians Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +114 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Guardians Spread

The Reds are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +155 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -184.

Reds vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Reds-Guardians on May 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Reds vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 10 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won five of nine games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 45 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 24-21-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've gone 12-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-20-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have put together a 20-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.415) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 88th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is hitting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in MLB.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 43 hits.

Lux heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .316 with a .368 OBP and 17 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Hays heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 46 hits. He's batting .293 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has a .378 OBP while slugging .438. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .223 with four doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Carlos Santana is batting .215 with three doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Reds vs Guardians Head to Head

5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

