Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (21-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-20)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MNNT

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

MIL: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

MIL: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 4-3, 2.66 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-3) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews will answer the bell for the Twins. When Peralta starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). Matthews did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.2%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Brewers, Minnesota is the underdog at +138, and Milwaukee is -164 playing at home.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Twins are -164 to cover, and the Brewers are +136.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

Brewers versus Twins on May 18 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has been a -164 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 44 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 23-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 44 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-25-3).

The Twins have put together a 25-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .270.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 84th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .288 with three doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 123rd.

William Contreras is batting .245 with a .351 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Contreras enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 38 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has accumulated an on-base percentage of .326, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .245 and slugging .405.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 96th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Ty France is batting .252 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Harrison Bader has six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .300.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .248 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/26/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2022: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

