Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be up against the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (150.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Tracy vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.26

71.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.62

14.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Tracy is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (97th overall), tallying 87.2 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

During his last three games, Tracy has 26.3 total fantasy points (8.8 per game), toting the ball 43 times for 211 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 32 yards on six catches (seven targets).

Tracy has delivered 50.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 69 times for 379 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 46 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Tracy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, as he put up 21.0 fantasy points by rushing for 145 yards and one TD on 20 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on three targets for five yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, rushing one time for two yards (0.2 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

