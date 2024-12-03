Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the NFL (174.9 yards allowed per game).

Hill vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.84

56.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Hill is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (100th overall), posting 94.1 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Hill has hauled in 18 balls (on 23 targets) for 192 yards and two touchdowns, good for 31.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game).

Hill has produced 47.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 32 targets into 25 catches for 288 yards and three TDs.

The highlight of Hill's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, when he collected 19.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in seven balls (on 12 targets) for 130 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyreek Hill's game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.3 fantasy points. He had one reception for eight yards on the day.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Jets this year.

