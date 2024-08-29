menu item
NFL

Tyler Boyd 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last week, the Tennessee Titans' Tyler Boyd posted 1.8 fantasy points. Going into 2024 he was not a popular fantasy pick, 83rd among all WRs in terms of average draft position. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tyler Boyd Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Boyd's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points77.818055
2024 Projected Fantasy Points62.319580

Tyler Boyd 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Houston Texans -- Boyd finished with 11.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 117 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears1.853180

Tyler Boyd vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Boyd's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyler Boyd986766727
DeAndre Hopkins137751057717
Calvin Ridley136761016826
Chigoziem Okonkwo775452816

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Boyd? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

