Tyler Boyd 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Tennessee Titans' Tyler Boyd posted 1.8 fantasy points. Going into 2024 he was not a popular fantasy pick, 83rd among all WRs in terms of average draft position. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tyler Boyd Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Boyd's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 77.8 180 55 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 62.3 195 80

Tyler Boyd 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Houston Texans -- Boyd finished with 11.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 117 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 5 3 18 0

Tyler Boyd vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Boyd's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Boyd 98 67 667 2 7 DeAndre Hopkins 137 75 1057 7 17 Calvin Ridley 136 76 1016 8 26 Chigoziem Okonkwo 77 54 528 1 6

