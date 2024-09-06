Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (76-64) vs. Kansas City Royals (76-65)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-146) | KC: (+124)

MIN: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137)

MIN: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-2, 7.41 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 10-9, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-2) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (10-9) will take the ball for the Royals. Matthews' team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Matthews starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Royals have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Ragans' 26 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 5-5 record in Ragans' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (55.4%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Twins are +114 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -137.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

Twins versus Royals, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 57, or 62%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 36-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 61-75-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have a 31-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Kansas City has a 7-16 record (winning only 30.4% of its games).

The Royals have played in 138 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-70-2).

The Royals have a 75-63-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 107 hits, batting .238 this season with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Santana will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Willi Castro is slashing .248/.331/.392 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .723.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .237 with a .464 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jeffers has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Jose Miranda is batting .301 with a .340 OBP and 48 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Miranda has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .611, and has 190 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .339).

He is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Salvador Perez is batting .273 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.

Hunter Renfroe has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .237.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/31/2024: 11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

