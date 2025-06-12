Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (36-31) vs. Texas Rangers (32-36)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and RSN

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | TEX: (+134)

MIN: (-158) | TEX: (+134) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-2, 3.78 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-5, 3.52 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA). Ober's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Rangers are 6-5-0 ATS in Corbin's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-5 in Corbin's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -158 favorite at home.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Twins are +136 to cover, and the Rangers are -164.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Rangers on June 12, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 14-3 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 65 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 37-28-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 10 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Texas has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Rangers have played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-45-1).

The Rangers have collected a 36-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 55 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .279 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.374) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

France heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .253 with 23 walks and 21 runs scored.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has totaled 50 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .230 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 137th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Marcus Semien is hitting .219 with four doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 147th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 151st in slugging.

Josh Smith has put up a .344 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers.

Josh Jung is batting .255 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Twins vs Rangers Head to Head

6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!