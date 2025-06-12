Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12
Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers.
Twins vs Rangers Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (36-31) vs. Texas Rangers (32-36)
- Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and RSN
Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | TEX: (+134)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-2, 3.78 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-5, 3.52 ERA
The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA). Ober's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Rangers are 6-5-0 ATS in Corbin's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-5 in Corbin's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Twins vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -158 favorite at home.
Twins vs Rangers Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Twins are +136 to cover, and the Rangers are -164.
Twins vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Rangers on June 12, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (58.1%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 14-3 when favored by -158 or more this year.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 65 opportunities.
- The Twins have an against the spread record of 37-28-0 in 65 games with a line this season.
- The Rangers have won 10 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Texas has gone 1-3 (25%).
- The Rangers have played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-45-1).
- The Rangers have collected a 36-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has 55 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .279 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .518.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.
- Trevor Larnach has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 87th.
- Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.374) powered by 15 extra-base hits.
- France heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
- Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .253 with 23 walks and 21 runs scored.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford has totaled 50 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .230 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- He ranks 137th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .219 with four doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 147th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 151st in slugging.
- Josh Smith has put up a .344 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers.
- Josh Jung is batting .255 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
Twins vs Rangers Head to Head
- 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
