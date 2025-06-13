Can Caitlin Clark Still Win WNBA MVP After Returning From Her Quad Injury?

After entering the year with the second-shortest odds to win MVP, Caitlin Clark's 2025 season was interrupted after just four games. Clark has sat the past five games nursing a calf injury, during which her Indiana Fever have stayed afloat via a 2-3 record.

But Clark is expected to return to Saturday’s contest against the Liberty, vaulting her right back into the MVP race.

Let's dive into FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds and check out the Caitlin Clark MVP odds ahead of her impending return.

Caitlin Clark MVP Odds

As of June 13th, Caitlin Clark has +370 odds to win WNBA MVP.

That ranks second on the WNBA MVP ladder. Here are the full WNBA MVP odds.

2025 WNBA MVP Odds Napheesa Collier -330 Caitlin Clark +370 Breanna Stewart +2000 A'ja Wilson +3000 Satou Sabally +10000 Sabrina Ionescu +10000

Can Caitlin Clark Win MVP?

Clark is an underdog to MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, but she's within striking distance. That's especially true relative to the rest of the league as no other player is shorter than 20-1 to win the MVP award.

Collier has been exceptional to begin the year, averaging 25.4 points and 8.9 rebounds to go along with her usual stellar defensive marks. And with her Minnesota Lynx sporting the league’s second-best record (9-1), it's hard to argue against her status as the WNBA MVP favorite.

Even so, Caitlin Clark is a real contender for the MVP award. Prior to her injury, Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Though her shooting splits (40/31/75) were down compared to last year (42/34/90), we're dealing with only a four-game sample for this season.

Clark flashed the video game-like numbers we've come to expect, notching a triple-double in the season-opener and cracking double-digit assists in three of four games. There's certainly reason to expect some improved efficiency upon her return -- both from Clark herself but also the Fever at-large.

This is still a team with several new rotation pieces, and we were only just beginning to see how they gelled when Clark got hurt. In the only two games Indiana had their entire rotation healthy, Clark finished with a plus/minus of +5 and +6 in the box score despite those games coming against the Liberty and Dream -- two teams with a combined 15-3 record.

Those early returns offer a glimpse into what this Clark-led Fever team can be once everyone's healthy. As Clark rounds back into form and the team continues to get acclimated to one another, the Fever wins should start piling up.

Indiana gaining ground on Minnesota in the standings would only further inch Clark closer to the top of the MVP ladder. Assuming her jumper starts to fall and the Fever begin rolling off wins, Clark's MVP odds could shorten -- fast.

The 2025 WNBA MVP race is far from over. With Clark at +370 odds to win MVP, this could be the right time to jump in.

