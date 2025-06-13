Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 6/13/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Cincinnati Reds at the Detroit Tigers and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Reds at Tigers

The Tigers are back to pitching by committee just like last season's playoff run. Similar to Tuesday's game, Detroit will put Brant Hurter on the mound. In his previous start, he had only 44 pitches and was pulled in the third inning. Hurter pitched for only three innings in his first start of the season, as well.

With the 10th-most runs in baseball, the Reds seem like a threat. However, Cincinnati has scored four of fewer runs in three of the last four. Plus, the Tigers have a quality bullpen that makes this feasible.

For example, Detroit's relievers have the 11th-lowest ERA and 13th-lowest SIERA. The Redlegs are in the top 11 of SLG and isolated power, but the Tigers as a team are in the top five for the lowest SLG and isolated power allowed.

For Cincinnati, Nick Martinez's numbers look susceptible with a 4.32 SIERA and 4.25 xFIP, but he's still managed to post a 3.70 ERA and 3.53 xERA.

Detroit hasn't been very good against righties either with the 11th-lowest batting average and 12th-lowest wOBA in the split. Martinez touts 0.84 HR/9 and is in the 78th percentile of barrel rate allowed and 84th percentile of hard-hit percentage surrendered. Meanwhile, the Tigers lean on slugging by sitting in the top 11 of SLG, isolated power, and home run rate.

While I like Martinez's chances of making a deep start, stacking strikeouts is a different story. The over line initially draws attention with Detroit carrying the sixth-highest K%. However, Martinez is in the 18th percentile of strikeout rate (17.5%).

This is nothing new as he's in the bottom half of strikeout rate in every season across his career. The Reds' starter has even faced some strikeout prone orders of recent and still struggled. For example, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox are each among the seven highest K rates, and he reached only three strikeouts in each matchup.

Among Martinez's four most-used pitches, his changeup (25.0%) is the only tool with a strikeout percentage above 20.0%. The Tigers have the eighth-most runs above average against the pitch, though.

Martinez has reached five Ks in only one of his past five outings. I'll take my chances on the under.

Considering Detroit is rolling out a bullpen approach tonight, backing the Reds' batting order becomes a little more difficult not knowing what matchups await. Therefore, I'll lean into the Tigers' order for batter props.

Most of the lineup touts better numbers against lefties. Colt Keith is one of the only exceptions with a .255 batting average facing righties compared to .156 against southpaws.

Cincinnati's starter mostly leans on a four-seam fastball (22.9%), changeup (20.6%), and cutter (18.7%). Keith is batting .280 against four seamers, .259 against changeups, and .313 when seeing cutters.

Considering Detroit's infielder is hitting only .237 thus far, getting above average numbers across the board against Martinez is a sweet deal. An underwhelming .379 SLG while in the 34th percentile of hard-hit rate and 27th percentile rounds out the case for Keith hitting a single. If he's getting on base, it's likely just from simple contact.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +621

