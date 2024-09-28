Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-78) vs. Baltimore Orioles (89-71)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FOX

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

MIN: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172)

MIN: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-3, 5.71 ERA vs Matt Bowman (Orioles) - 1-0, 4.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-3) to the mound, while Matt Bowman (1-0) will get the nod for the Orioles. When Matthews starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. When Matthews starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. Bowman and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.9%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -148 favorite at home.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Twins are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +142 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -172.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Orioles on Sept. 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 62, or 57.9%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 39-20 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 156 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 67-89-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 19-17 in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 3-1 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (75%).

The Orioles have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-61-6).

The Orioles have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 84-67-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 121 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .234 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 108th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .717. He has a slash line of .247/.331/.386 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Carlos Correa has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .388 and a slugging percentage of .517 this season.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .223 with a .298 OBP and 62 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.531), while pacing the Orioles in hits (177, while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is hitting .237 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 105th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/2/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!