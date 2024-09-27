Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-77) vs. Baltimore Orioles (88-71)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156)

MIN: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 15-9, 4.11 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-9, 5.59 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA). Lopez and his team have a record of 14-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 16-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in six of Povich's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.5%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Orioles, Minnesota is the favorite at -162, and Baltimore is +136 playing on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Twins are +130 to cover, and the Orioles are -156.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Orioles on Sept. 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (58.5%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 36 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 67-88-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have an 18-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 83 times this season for an 83-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together an 83-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 120 hits, batting .234 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 74th in slugging.

Santana has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .720. He has a slash line of .248/.333/.388 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he is 81st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa is batting .313 with a .522 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Correa brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .534, and has 177 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .284).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 14th and he is 10th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .235 with 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 106th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman is batting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/2/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/1/2022: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

