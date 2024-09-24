Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (81-75) vs. Miami Marlins (57-99)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSFL

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-245) | MIA: (+200)

MIN: (-245) | MIA: (+200) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102)

MIN: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-7, 3.84 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 3-6, 3.94 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA). When Ober starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. Ober's team has a record of 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Weathers' starts. The Marlins are 6-5 in Weathers' 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.6%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Marlins reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-245) and Miami as the underdog (+200) on the road.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Twins are -118 to cover, and the Marlins are -102.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Marlins contest on Sept. 24, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (59.2%) in those contests.

Minnesota has not lost in eight games when named as a moneyline favorite of -245 or better.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 66-86-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have gone 53-84 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer, Miami has a 6-13 record (winning just 31.6% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-66-7).

The Marlins have covered 46.5% of their games this season, going 72-83-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 118 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .235 with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Willi Castro is slashing .249/.336/.390 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .725.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a slugging percentage of .457 and has 125 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 80th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Burger takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jesus Sanchez has a .307 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .419.

He is 84th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Xavier Edwards is batting .311 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks.

