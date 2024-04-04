Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-2)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | CLE: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | CLE: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-0, 1.29 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee. Lopez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lopez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bibee has started just one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Bibee starts this season.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (61.2%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Guardians reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-156) and Cleveland as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Twins are +136 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -164.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Twins-Guardians on April 4, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins were favorites in 110 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (58.2%) in those contests.

Last season Minnesota came away with a win 27 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Guardians won 32 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (42.1%).

Cleveland went 10-15 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (40%).

The Guardians played in 153 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-87-2).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .318 and a .429 SLG last season.

Max Kepler slashed .260/.332/.484 and finished with an OPS of .816.

Last season, Carlos Correa finished with 18 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .230 last season.

Willi Castro slashed .257/.339/.411 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Guardians Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has an on-base percentage of .438 and has nine hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .346 and slugging .577.

He is 36th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jose Ramirez is batting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 78th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Steven Kwan has a .471 slugging percentage, which leads the Guardians.

Josh Naylor is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

