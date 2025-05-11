Twins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Twins vs Giants Game Info

Minnesota Twins (19-20) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-15)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NBCS-BA

Twins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-146) | SF: (+124)

MIN: (-146) | SF: (+124) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 3-2, 2.18 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-3, 4.89 ERA

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (3-2) against the Giants and Landen Roupp (2-3). Lopez and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lopez's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants are 2-2 in Roupp's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.2%)

Twins vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Giants, Minnesota is the favorite at -146, and San Francisco is +124 playing on the road.

Twins vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +134 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -162.

Twins vs Giants Over/Under

The Twins-Giants contest on May 11 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Twins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 38 chances this season.

In 38 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 20-18-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 19-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 39 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .550, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .322.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ty France is slashing .277/.344/.397 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .741.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in MLB.

France has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 31 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.308/.348.

Larnach has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Harrison Bader is batting .289 with a .384 OBP and 16 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has racked up 43 hits with a .476 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is hitting .222 with five doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying players, he is 125th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Michael Yastrzemski has a .377 OBP to lead his team.

Twins vs Giants Head to Head

5/9/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/24/2023: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/23/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/28/2022: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/27/2022: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2022: 9-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

