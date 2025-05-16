Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (24-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-23)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MNNT

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 3-2, 2.74 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-3, 3.19 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (3-2) versus the Brewers and Chad Patrick (2-3). Ryan and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Brewers have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Patrick's seven starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Patrick starts this season -- they lost both.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.9%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Brewers reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-120) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Twins are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +140 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -170.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Brewers game on May 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 15 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 13-5 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 43 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 24-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers are 5-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.8% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 2-14 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-25-1).

The Brewers have a 23-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 41 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 70th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.318) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He's batting .244 while slugging .406.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging in MLB.

Ty France has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.316/.361.

Harrison Bader has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Bader has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a team-high .457 slugging percentage. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Brice Turang is hitting .289 with three doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

William Contreras has three doubles, four home runs and 25 walks while batting .238.

Rhys Hoskins' 38 hits and .396 OBP both pace his team.

