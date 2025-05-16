Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Athletics.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (25-19) vs. Athletics (22-22)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-200) | OAK: (+168)

SF: (-200) | OAK: (+168) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

SF: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 4-3, 2.60 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-2, 2.80 ERA

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (4-3) against the Athletics and JP Sears (4-2). When Webb starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Athletics have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics are 1-2 in Sears' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.2%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -200 favorite, while the Athletics are a +168 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Giants are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

Giants versus Athletics, on May 16, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (61.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Giants have won three of four games when listed as at least -200 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 44 games with a total this season.

In 44 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 23-21-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-17).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-17-3).

The Athletics have a 22-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Lee will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has 47 hits, which leads San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .288 with 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Matt Chapman is batting .219 with a .413 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with a .309 OBP and 33 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Flores brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated a team-best OBP (.377) and slugging percentage (.491). He's batting .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom's 47 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Shea Langeliers is batting .266 with six doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Brent Rooker is batting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

