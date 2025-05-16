Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16
Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Angels Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (29-15) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-25)
- Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSW
Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-300) | LAA: (+245)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-142) | LAA: +1.5 (+118)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)
Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-3, 4.08 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-5, 5.23 ERA
The probable pitchers are Dustin May (1-3) for the Dodgers and Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) for the Angels. May and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. May's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Angels are 2-4 in Kochanowicz's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (65.6%)
Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -300 favorite, while the Angels are a +245 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Angels Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -142 to cover, while the Angels are +118 to cover.
Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under
- A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Angels game on May 16, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (68.4%) in those games.
- The Dodgers have yet to lose in five games when named as at least a -300 moneyline favorite.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 43 games with a total this season.
- The Dodgers are 22-21-0 against the spread in their 43 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 13-21 in those games.
- The Angels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer.
- The Angels have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-18-1 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have collected a 16-26-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .673, fueled by 27 extra-base hits. He has a .310 batting average and an on-base percentage of .409.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is third in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
- Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- He is 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with 44 hits and an OBP of .435 this season.
- Freeman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Andy Pages has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.
- Pages has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.360). He's batting .259.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 128th in slugging.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .186 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .227.
- He is currently 158th in batting average, 164th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Zach Neto is hitting .266 with five doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
