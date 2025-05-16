Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-15) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-25)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSW

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-300) | LAA: (+245)

LAD: (-300) | LAA: (+245) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-142) | LAA: +1.5 (+118)

LAD: -1.5 (-142) | LAA: +1.5 (+118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-3, 4.08 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-5, 5.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (1-3) for the Dodgers and Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) for the Angels. May and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. May's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Angels are 2-4 in Kochanowicz's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.6%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -300 favorite, while the Angels are a +245 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -142 to cover, while the Angels are +118 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Angels game on May 16, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (68.4%) in those games.

The Dodgers have yet to lose in five games when named as at least a -300 moneyline favorite.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 43 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 22-21-0 against the spread in their 43 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 13-21 in those games.

The Angels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer.

The Angels have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 16-26-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .673, fueled by 27 extra-base hits. He has a .310 batting average and an on-base percentage of .409.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with 44 hits and an OBP of .435 this season.

Freeman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Andy Pages has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Pages has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.360). He's batting .259.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 128th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is hitting .186 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .227.

He is currently 158th in batting average, 164th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto is hitting .266 with five doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

