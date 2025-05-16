Padres vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

Padres vs Mariners Game Info

San Diego Padres (27-15) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-19)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Padres vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-146) | SEA: (+124)

SD: (-146) | SEA: (+124) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 1-1, 6.60 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Stephen Kolek (2-0) against the Mariners and Logan Evans (1-1). Kolek has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kolek's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Mariners have failed to cover all of the three games Evans started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Evans start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)

Padres vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Mariners, San Diego is the favorite at -146, and Seattle is +124 playing on the road.

Padres vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and San Diego is +146 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Mariners Over/Under

Padres versus Mariners on May 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Padres vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (72.7%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 11-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 41 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 25-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have gone 8-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle has a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (33.3%).

The Mariners have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-15-2).

The Mariners have covered 47.6% of their games this season, going 20-22-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 49 hits, which leads San Diego hitters this season, while batting .308 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with an OPS of .901. He has a slash line of .340/.410/.490 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Machado has picked up a hit in 14 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .543 with four doubles, seven walks and six RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .286 with a .401 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a triple and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .243 with a .331 OBP and 20 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 38 hits. He's batting .248 and slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 11th in slugging.

Raleigh heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .324 with six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .657 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Julio Rodriguez has accumulated a team-best .406 slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has a .385 OBP to lead his team.

