Marlins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

MLB action on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (20-23) vs. Miami Marlins (16-26)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSUN

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

TB: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

TB: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 3-2, 4.24 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-4, 4.37 ERA

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (3-2) for the Rays and Max Meyer (2-4) for the Marlins. Bradley's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradley's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 5-3-0 ATS in Meyer's eight starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 2-3 record in Meyer's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Rays are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -172 to cover.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Marlins contest on May 16, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 42 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 19-23-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've gone 12-24 in those games.

Miami is 12-21 (winning just 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 42 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-16-0).

The Marlins have gone 22-20-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 41 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .540. He's batting .325.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Junior Caminero is hitting .247 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 97th, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Caminero brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.272/.373.

Lowe heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Kameron Misner has been key for Tampa Bay with 30 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Misner has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 42 hits with a .375 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .300 and slugging .571.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Stowers heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, four home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .292 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 158th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Liam Hicks is batting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

