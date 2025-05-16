NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 16

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Boston Celtics squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.59% win probability)

Knicks (52.59% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2.5)

Knicks (-2.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Knicks -148, Celtics +126

Knicks -148, Celtics +126 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.