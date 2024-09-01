Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (73-62) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-71)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SNET

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-235) | TOR: (+194)

MIN: (-235) | TOR: (+194) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | TOR: +1.5 (-110)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | TOR: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-6, 4.06 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 4.82 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.82 ERA). Ober's team is 12-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Blue Jays have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Blue Jays are 2-8 in Rodriguez's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65.2%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +194 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Twins are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -110 to cover.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Twins-Blue Jays on September 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (61.4%) in those contests.

Minnesota has not lost in seven games when named as a moneyline favorite of -235 or better.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 61-70-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-42).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-61-3 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 66-67-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (103) this season while batting .238 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 99th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Willi Castro is slashing .255/.337/.404 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .741.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in the major leagues.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .236 with a .469 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 103 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.554), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (170, while batting .324).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 129th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daulton Varsho is batting .218 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks.

Ernie Clement is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

