Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1
Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins playing the Toronto Blue Jays.
Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (73-62) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-71)
- Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: SNET
Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-235) | TOR: (+194)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | TOR: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-6, 4.06 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 4.82 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.82 ERA). Ober's team is 12-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Blue Jays have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Blue Jays are 2-8 in Rodriguez's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (65.2%)
Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +194 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Twins are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -110 to cover.
Twins vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Twins-Blue Jays on September 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Twins have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (61.4%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has not lost in seven games when named as a moneyline favorite of -235 or better.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Twins have an against the spread mark of 61-70-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-42).
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-61-3 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays are 66-67-0 against the spread this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (103) this season while batting .238 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .418.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 99th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Willi Castro is slashing .255/.337/.404 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .741.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in the major leagues.
- Ryan Jeffers is batting .236 with a .469 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.
- Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 103 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .472.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.554), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (170, while batting .324).
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- George Springer is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- He is 129th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .218 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks.
Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
