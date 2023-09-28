Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28
Odds updated as of 11:40 AM
In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Athletics Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (85-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-110)
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: BSN
Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-275) | OAK: (+225)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-122) | OAK: +1.5 (+102)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.75 ERA vs Luis Medina (Athletics) - 3-10, 5.64 ERA
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8) for the Twins and Medina (3-10) for the Athletics. Gray and his team have a record of 11-19-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team is 11-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 7-9-0 ATS record in Medina's 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 3-13 in Medina's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (73.1%)
Twins vs Athletics Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +225 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Athletics Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -122 to cover, and the Athletics are +102.
Twins vs Athletics Over/Under
- Twins versus Athletics on September 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Twins have been victorious in 62, or 59.6%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Minnesota has won two of three games when listed as at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 155 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 75-80-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have won 30.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-107).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Oakland has a 4-19 record (winning only 17.4% of its games).
- The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-67-8).
- The Athletics are 74-83-0 ATS this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Max Kepler is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .329 while slugging .477.
- Willi Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Edouard Julien is batting .258 with a .448 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.
- Jorge Polanco is batting .254 with a .335 OBP and 48 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.327), and paces the Athletics in hits (110). He's batting .245 and slugging.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Rooker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Esteury Ruiz's .350 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .209.
- Ryan Noda is batting .233 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 75 walks.
Twins vs Athletics Head to Head
- 9/27/2023: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/26/2023: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/16/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/15/2023: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 7/14/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/18/2022: 14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/17/2022: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/16/2022: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/8/2022: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/7/2022: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!