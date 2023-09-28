Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (85-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-110)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-275) | OAK: (+225)

MIN: (-275) | OAK: (+225) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-122) | OAK: +1.5 (+102)

MIN: -1.5 (-122) | OAK: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.75 ERA vs Luis Medina (Athletics) - 3-10, 5.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8) for the Twins and Medina (3-10) for the Athletics. Gray and his team have a record of 11-19-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team is 11-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 7-9-0 ATS record in Medina's 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 3-13 in Medina's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (73.1%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +225 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -122 to cover, and the Athletics are +102.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

Twins versus Athletics on September 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 62, or 59.6%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won two of three games when listed as at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 75-80-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 30.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-107).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Oakland has a 4-19 record (winning only 17.4% of its games).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-67-8).

The Athletics are 74-83-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .329 while slugging .477.

Willi Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Edouard Julien is batting .258 with a .448 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Jorge Polanco is batting .254 with a .335 OBP and 48 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.327), and paces the Athletics in hits (110). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Rooker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Esteury Ruiz's .350 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .209.

Ryan Noda is batting .233 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 75 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

9/27/2023: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/26/2023: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/16/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/14/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/18/2022: 14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/17/2022: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/16/2022: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/8/2022: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2022: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

