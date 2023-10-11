Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on October 11

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Houston Astros for Game 4 of the ALDS.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Houston Astros (90-72)

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FS1

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-124) | HOU: (+106)

MIN: (-124) | HOU: (+106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+172) | HOU: +1.5 (-210)

MIN: -1.5 (+172) | HOU: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 11-10, 4.51 ERA vs Jose Urquidy (Astros) - 3-3, 5.29 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA). Ryan and his team have a record of 13-16-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ryan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-10. The Astros have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Urquidy's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 2-2 record in Urquidy's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.3%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -124 favorite at home.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Astros. The Twins are +172 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -210.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Astros game on October 11, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 66, or 59.5%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 56 times in 93 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 164 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 79-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have compiled a 24-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.5% of those games).

Houston is 17-11 (winning 60.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 164 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-73-5).

The Astros have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 83-81-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .484.

Kepler hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .230.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging in MLB.

Correa enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Willi Castro has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Castro has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Edouard Julien is batting .263 with a .381 OBP and 37 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 163 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .284).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is slugging .441 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Jose Altuve has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .311.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

10/10/2023: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/8/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/7/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

