Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (77-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-85)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSW

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-215) | LAA: (+180)

MIN: (-215) | LAA: (+180) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-113)

MIN: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-3, 7.36 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-4, 4.89 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA). Matthews' team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Matthews' team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Kochanowicz's seven starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 2-5 record in Kochanowicz's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The Twins vs Angels moneyline has Minnesota as a -215 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +180 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are -108 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -113.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Twins-Angels on Sept. 11, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 58, or 61.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has been a -215 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every time.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 62-79-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 52-66 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.1% of those games).

Los Angeles is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Angels have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-68-9).

The Angels have gone 79-64-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 110 hits, batting .238 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified batters, he is 104th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Santana has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run and three RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .718. He has a slash line of .246/.329/.389 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Jose Miranda is batting .295 with a .459 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 86 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is leading the Angels with 126 hits. He's batting .258 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 61st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Neto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated an on-base percentage of .338, a team-high for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

