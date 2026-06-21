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Tunisia vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group F

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Tunisia vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group F
Tunisia vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group F Midnight Tonight | FanDuel
🔴 MIDNIGHT ET (JUN 21) · ESTADIO MONTERREY · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 2

Tunisia vs Japan: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Japan 3-4-2-1: Sugawara fills Kubo's void, Doan pushes into front three, Ueda leads the line · Kubo OUT (knee) · Tunisia 4-2-3-1 under Renard: Dahmen in goal, Khedira-Skhiri double pivot, Hannibal the creative #10 key · most uncertain lineup in the tournament.

Midnight June 20/21, 2026 · Official lineups ~11:05 PM ET · Confirm at FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+
🇳🇱 1. Netherlands — 4 pts · +4 GD 🇸🇪 2. Sweden — 3 pts 🇯🇵 3. Japan — 1 pt · WIN = knockout spot near-certain 🇹🇳 4. Tunisia — 0 pts · MUST WIN · Renard in charge ⭐ 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history
🇹🇳
Tunisia ML
+600
Draw
+310
🇯🇵
Japan ML
-185

This article focuses entirely on the lineup and formation picture for both teams. Japan's lineup question is relatively settled — Kubo is out, Sugawara fills his wing-back slot, Doan pushes into the attack, and Moriyasu otherwise keeps the same XI. Tunisia's lineup is the most uncertain of any team in the tournament — a new manager with four days of preparation, a goalkeeper change likely, a full formation reset from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1, and almost every outfield position genuinely open.

⚠️ KEY TEAM NEWS — Confirm Before Wagering
🇯🇵 Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad RW) — OUT confirmed. Knee injury vs Netherlands. Wheelchair post-match. No return date. Junya Ito (Genk) is the direct replacement. · 🇯🇵 Wataru Endo (Liverpool CM) — listed OUT per Covers/Yahoo. Kaishu Sano or Ao Tanaka covers the DM role. · 🇯🇵 No other Japan injuries — same core XI as vs Netherlands. · 🇹🇳 Goalkeeper change likely — Chamakh made two errors vs Sweden; Dahmen expected per Sports Mole/SI. · 🇹🇳 No Tunisia injuries — full squad available. Renard has complete selection freedom. · 🇹🇳 Formation reset: Lamouchi's 3-5-2 → Renard's 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. Lineup officially the most uncertain in the tournament.

🇯🇵 Japan — Projected Lineup & Formation

🇯🇵 Japan · Hajime Moriyasu
3-4-2-1 (SI · TNT · Sports Mole · Yahoo consensus) · Kubo OUT · Sugawara at RWB · Doan into attack
FIFA Rank
#17
📐 Japan's Formation Decision — The Kubo Replacement Changes the Shape

Sports Mole: "Moriyasu may decide to replace Kubo with right wing-back Yukinari Sugawara, which would allow Ritsu Doan to move further forward in a three-man attack alongside Daizen Maeda and Ayase Ueda." Yahoo confirms: "Sugawara is expected to fill the void at right wing-back, a switch that allows Ritsu Doan to push higher into the attack." This is the consensus 3-4-2-1 shape. SI goes with Junya Ito as the right inside forward. Either way, the back three and central midfield remain constant: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H.Ito; Kamada, Sano.

📋 Consensus XI — 3-4-2-1 (Sports Mole · Yahoo · TNT Sports)
Z. Suzuki
GK ✅
Watanabe
CB
Taniguchi
CB
H. Ito
CB · Arsenal
Sugawara ⭐
RWB · replaces Kubo slot
Kamada ⭐
CM · Crystal Palace
Sano
CM
Nakamura ⭐
LWB · 11G/26 caps
Doan ⭐
AMR · Frankfurt · pushed up
Maeda ⭐
AML · Celtic
Ueda ⭐
ST · Feyenoord · 16G
📐 Formation Variant — Sugawara-WB vs Junya Ito in Attack
Option A — 3-4-2-1 with Sugawara at RWB (Sports Mole · Yahoo · TNT consensus)
Suzuki; Watanabe, Taniguchi, H.Ito; Sugawara (RWB), Kamada, Sano, Nakamura (LWB); Doan (right AM), Maeda (left AM); Ueda. Sugawara brings defensive cover; Doan freed into an advanced role where his elite shot-creation ability (99th pct qualifying) creates danger in the box.
Option B — 3-4-2-1 with Junya Ito as right AM (SI · Racing Post)
Suzuki; Tomiyasu/Watanabe, Taniguchi, H.Ito; Doan (RWB), Kamada, Sano, Nakamura (LWB); J. Ito (right AM), Maeda (left AM); Ueda. J. Ito starts as an inside forward — Genk winger, 15 goals in 70 caps, scored winner vs Scotland pre-tournament. RotoWire confirms J. Ito takes the most free kicks for Japan (3).

What stays constant in ALL Japan formations: Suzuki. Back three of Taniguchi/Watanabe/H.Ito. Kamada and Sano as the CM pair. Nakamura at LWB. Ueda as lone striker. These five positions are locked regardless of Moriyasu's Kubo solution.

🔴 Kubo OUT (knee) — in wheelchair post-match · no return date · all sources confirm Endo OUT — Sano or Tanaka covers the DM Kamada (Crystal Palace, 13 goals, 50 caps) · Ueda (Feyenoord, 16 goals, 40 caps) · Nakamura (11 goals, 26 caps) Maeda (Celtic, 7 goals in 5 SPL apps) · Doan (Frankfurt, 11 goals, 65 caps, 99th pct shots qualifying) 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals in 2nd half — second-half dominance is Japan's documented WC pattern
Tactical outlook — Japan's 3-4-2-1: RotoWire: "Japan are a fluid, technically excellent side and the 3-4-2-1 gives them width through the wing-backs and creativity from Ito/Doan and Maeda behind Ueda." PrizePicks: "Japan excels at creating space by dropping two midfielders while two inside forwards pinch the field and the wing-backs position out wide. If an opposing defense stays disciplined, Samurai Blue simply overloads one side of the pitch." Against Tunisia forced to attack for points, Japan's counter-attack speed via Doan/Maeda transitions will be the most dangerous attacking element.
⚽ Japan Set-Piece Takers (RotoWire confirmed)
Free kicks: Junya Ito (3 — primary) · Kamada (1) · Sano · Sugawara Corners: Kamada (1) · Sano · Y. Suzuki Penalties: Ueda (primary) · Kamada
Japan Notable Bench
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax CB/WB) · Yuto Nagatomo (LB veteran) · Koki Ogawa (6 qualifying goals) · Ao Tanaka (Leeds) · Shuto Machino (Kubo squad replacement)

🇯🇵 Japan — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Zion Suzuki

Japan's starting goalkeeper. Conceded two vs Netherlands but both were from exceptional moments (Van Dijk header off a corner, Summerville screamer). His distribution into transition is key for Japan's counter-attacks tonight when Tunisia push men forward.

Back 3 — Watanabe · Taniguchi · H. Ito (Arsenal)

Same back three as Netherlands. TNTSports: "The back three that started against the Netherlands is likely to be retained, with Itakura expected to stay on the bench." Against Tunisia's limited attack (zero open-play shots vs Sweden), this unit should have a comfortable evening. Japan kept clean sheets in 5 of 6 H2H meetings with Tunisia.

⭐ RWB — Yukinari Sugawara (NEW ROLE — Kubo's vacancy)

Sugawara's selection at RWB is the tactical consequence of Kubo's injury. Sports Mole and Yahoo both confirm him as the expected adjustment. His role as RWB allows Doan to push higher — the key tactical ripple effect. His crossing from the right will target Tunisia's exposed left flank (Abdi — 26th pct defensive contributions vs Sweden).

⭐ CM — Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace, 13 goals, 50 caps)

Scored the 89th-minute equaliser vs Netherlands — the latest goal in Japan's WC history. In the 3-4-2-1, operates as one of two CMs alongside Sano, arriving late in the box from deep runs. RotoWire confirms he takes corners. 13 goals in 50 caps — "one of the most productive central midfielders in the World Cup." Against Tunisia with more possession, his late runs generate more opportunities. The most-cited Japan scorer pick across all sources at +180 anytime.

CM — Kaishu Sano

The defensive screen, covering for Kamada's forward runs and anchoring Japan's midfield with Endo absent. Less of a goal threat but critical to Japan's structural balance — shields the back three and enables Kamada to arrive in dangerous positions.

⭐ LWB — Keito Nakamura (11 goals in 26 caps)

One of the most remarkable caps-to-goals ratios for a wing-back in any national team — 11 goals in 26 appearances. Scored Japan's first equaliser vs Netherlands in the 52nd minute. Takes corners and free kicks for Japan alongside Kamada. His left-side attacking runs are Japan's secondary scoring route.

AMR — Ritsu Doan (Frankfurt, 11 goals, 65 caps) — PUSHED UP FROM RWB

Doan's role change from RWB to right AM is the tactical reward of Sugawara filling Kubo's slot. PrizePicks: 3 goals (99th pct), 2.86 shots per 90 (98th pct), 1.87 SOT per 90 (100th pct) in AFC qualifying. Oddschecker: "Ritsu Doan is likely to be heavily involved, increasing both his goalscoring and chance-creation opportunities." His matchup against Tunisia LB Abdi (26th pct defensive contributions vs Sweden) is the most statistically favourable individual matchup in this match.

⭐ AML — Daizen Maeda (Celtic, 7 goals in final 5 SPL apps) — Bounce-Back

Came in blistering form — 7 goals in 5 SPL apps including a brace vs Rangers — then had a quiet Netherlands game. Racing Post: "Maeda looks a decent price to take one of the chances likely to fall his way in Monterrey." The left AM role gives him freedom to combine with Ueda and arrive late into scoring positions against a vulnerable Tunisia defence.

⭐ ST — Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord, 16 goals in 40 caps, Eredivisie top scorer)

Japan's lone striker. Had just one shot in 84 minutes vs Netherlands — well below his true output level. Scored 25 Eredivisie goals as Feyenoord's top scorer last season. Against Tunisia with Japan dominating possession, Ueda will receive far more service directly into the box. ESPN market leader at +160 anytime. Penalty taker. RotoWire: "Ito and Maeda finding pockets between the lines is the primary creative route to Ueda."

🇹🇳 Tunisia — Projected Lineup & Formation

🇹🇳 Tunisia · Hervé Renard (NEW)
4-2-3-1 (SI consensus) or 4-3-3 · Dahmen replaces Chamakh · Khedira-Skhiri pivot · Hannibal #10 key
FIFA Rank
#55
⚠️ Renard's First Match — The Most Uncertain Lineup in the Tournament

Lamouchi became the first manager ever fired mid-World Cup after just one match. Renard was appointed Tuesday and has had just four days. SI confirms the formation shift: "We could see a change in system to a more conventional 4-2-3-1." RotoWire notes Renard is "reportedly increasing the intensity in training and will choose only the motivated players to start." What stays constant: the Khedira-Skhiri double pivot and Hannibal Mejbri as the primary creative outlet. Everything else — including the goalkeeper — is genuinely in flux.

📋 Most Cited XI — 4-2-3-1 (Sports Illustrated · TNT Sports · Sports Mole)
Dahmen ⚠️
GK · replaces Chamakh
Valery
RB
Rekik
CB
Talbi
CB
Abdi ⚠️
LB · poor vs SWE
Khedira
DM
Skhiri © ⭐
DM · 83 caps
Achouri
RW
Hannibal ⭐⭐
CAM · #10 key
Gharbi/B.Slim
LW
Saad / Chaouat
ST
⚠️ GK change: Chamakh (2 errors vs SWE) → Dahmen per Sports Mole/SI ⚠️ Formation reset: 3-5-2 (Lamouchi) → 4-2-3-1 (Renard). Four days to implement. Confirm at team sheet. No injuries — Renard has full squad. "Only the motivated players to start" (RotoWire) Skhiri (83 caps, Frankfurt) captain · Khedira-Skhiri double pivot is the defensive backbone Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) — RotoWire: "Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal" Abdi: 3 defensive contributions (26th pct) vs Sweden — weakest individual position vs Japan's RHS attack
What Renard's 4-2-3-1 means: RotoWire: "Tunisia's priority is to tighten up behind the Khedira-Skhiri double pivot while still finding a way to attack a game they must win. Hannibal is expected to remain the creative spark. It is a difficult brief: defend better and score more, all in a game where a loss likely ends their campaign." The 4-2-3-1 gives Tunisia a more structured defensive platform than Lamouchi's loose 3-5-2 — but the quality gap vs Japan's technical press remains the fundamental problem Renard cannot solve with just four days of training.
⚽ Tunisia Set-Piece Takers (RotoWire confirmed)
Corners: Hannibal Mejbri (1) · Ali Abdi (1) · Ismael Gharbi Free kicks: Elias Saad · Sebastian Tounekti · Gharbi Penalties: Skhiri (primary) · Saad · Achouri
Tunisia Notable Bench
Firas Chaouat — 6 intl goals (most of any TUN attacker) · Sports Mole as potential starter · impactful sub Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich) · Ismael Gharbi (ex-PSG) — both competing for left AM slot Chamakh — could retain his place if Renard prioritises continuity over addressing the error problem

🇹🇳 Tunisia — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Aymen Dahmen ⚠️ (LIKELY REPLACES CHAMAKH)

Chamakh made two errors leading to goals against Sweden — the primary individual reason for the 5-1 collapse. SI: "The obvious replacement would be Aymen Dahmen." Sports Mole confirms Dahmen is the most likely starter under Renard. The goalkeeper change is both tactical and psychological. Confirm at the team sheet.

RB — Yan Valery · CBs — Omar Rekik + Montassar Talbi

Sports Mole: "Renard may consider switching to a back four with Omar Rekik and Montassar Talbi as central defenders." They must handle Ueda's central runs and Doan/Maeda cutting inside — a similar challenge to what Sweden's movement exposed. Valery at RB faces Maeda's left-side runs.

LB — Ali Abdi ⚠️ (KEY WEAKNESS — PrizePicks flagged)

Ali Abdi had just 3 defensive contributions (26th percentile), 3 fouls committed (5th percentile), and 2 recoveries (8th percentile) against Sweden per PrizePicks. Against Doan or Sugawara attacking down his flank, this is Tunisia's most vulnerable individual position. PrizePicks explicitly names this "a potential favorable matchup" for Japan's right-side attack. Renard has been aware of this but has had very little time to address it structurally.

DM — Rani Khedira + Ellyes Skhiri © (83 caps, Frankfurt)

The Khedira-Skhiri double pivot is the most agreed-upon element of Tunisia's lineup. RotoWire identifies this as "Tunisia's defensive foundation." Skhiri (83 caps, captain) is the player tasked with breaking up Japan's fluid rotations and limiting Kamada's late arrivals. The central duel between Skhiri and Kamada is the midfield battle that shapes this match. If Skhiri can impose himself, Tunisia stay in the game. If Kamada finds freedom, expect a scoreline similar to the Sweden result.

RW — Elias Achouri

Oddschecker: "Achouri scored a brace against Uganda and remains a key attacking outlet under new management." Expected to provide the right-side attacking threat in Tunisia's 4-2-3-1. His ability to stretch Japan's back three on the right flank is Tunisia's clearest wide attacking route.

⭐⭐ CAM — Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) — TUNISIA'S MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER TONIGHT

RotoWire is explicit: "Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal unlocking a Japan defense." Sports Mole: "Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri could operate in an advanced central role in front of midfield duo Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira." As the creative #10 in Renard's 4-2-3-1, Hannibal must find pockets between Japan's defensive lines and feed Saad and the wide players. He also takes corners for Tunisia. If Tunisia score at all tonight, it will almost certainly be created through Hannibal. RotoWire: "It is Tunisia's clearest path to the win they need, and Hannibal is the player who has to deliver it." RotoWire picks him as the most credible Tunisia scorer option.

LW — Ismael Gharbi (ex-PSG) or Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich)

SI names Gharbi explicitly; TNTSports and worldcuplocaltime project Ben Slimane. Either provides the left-side outlet for Hannibal's combinations — their job is to stretch Japan's right side and create space for Hannibal to receive in the central pocket. Gharbi is a purer winger; Ben Slimane is more of a central creator. Confirm at the team sheet.

ST — Elias Saad (consensus) or Firas Chaouat (Sports Mole contender)

Saad is the most commonly cited starter. But Sports Mole flags Chaouat: "Firas Chaouat has scored the most international goals of any attacker in the current squad (six)." Either is in the most isolated attacking role in the game — Tunisia's striker will see very little of the ball and must make the most of the limited counter-attacking opportunities Renard's defensive shape creates.

⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups Tonight

⚽ Kamada vs Skhiri — The Midfield Battle That Shapes the Match
RotoWire names this as the defining duel: "Ellyes Skhiri must hold the midfield shape and shield a defence that shipped five goals to Sweden. If Skhiri can impose himself and limit space for Kamada to arrive late, Tunisia have a chance. If Japan find the same freedom they created against the Netherlands, expect a similar scoreline to the Sweden result." Kamada's late-arriving runs from CM bypass Tunisia's defensive block — and 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals came in the second half precisely because this movement accumulates over 90 minutes.
⚔️ Doan/Sugawara vs Abdi — Japan's Primary Attack Route
PrizePicks explicitly identifies this as "a favorable matchup" — Abdi had 3 defensive contributions (26th percentile), 3 fouls committed (5th percentile), and 2 recoveries (8th percentile) against Sweden. Japan's right side (Sugawara at WB, Doan in AM role) attacking Abdi's left-back position is the most statistically exploitable individual matchup in this match. Sugawara's overlapping run in behind creates a 2v1 against Abdi.
🛡️ Hannibal vs Japan's Midfield Screen — Tunisia's Creative Route
RotoWire: "If Hannibal can find pockets and feed Saad and the wide players, Tunisia have a chance to test whether the rotated back three has the same cohesion." Hannibal operating as the #10 must find space between Japan's midfield press. If Kamada or Sano can pick him up quickly, Tunisia have no goal route. If Hannibal gets even a small pocket to receive and turn, he can create the moment that gives Tunisia a goal.
📐 Japan's Possession Dominance vs Tunisia's Compact Block
ESPN: "Unlike their opener vs Netherlands, Japan are likely to have a lot more of the ball in this game." PrizePicks: "Japan excels at creating space by dropping two midfielders while two inside forwards pinch the field and the wing-backs position wide. If an opposing defense stays disciplined, Samurai Blue overloads one side of the pitch." Tunisia's compact 4-2-3-1 is exactly the kind of block Japan systematically dismantles through midfield overloads and wing-back overlaps.

✅ What to Confirm at Official Lineups (~11:05 PM ET)

Official lineups ~75 mins before kick-off (~11:05 PM ET) — confirm these 5 items
⚠️
1. Japan — Sugawara at RWB or Junya Ito in attack?
If Sugawara at RWB: Doan pushed into AM role — his scorer odds (~+210) are justified. If J. Ito starts as right AM: Doan stays at RWB with somewhat lower direct scoring probability. Either way Maeda/Kamada/Ueda/Nakamura are unchanged — only the right AM slot differs.
⚠️
2. Tunisia — Is Dahmen starting in goal?
Sports Mole and SI both project Dahmen over Chamakh. If Chamakh somehow retains his place, it signals Renard prioritising familiarity — and also that the goalkeeper error risk remains in the team. Doesn't directly affect scorer bets but confirms Renard's level of change.
🇹🇳
3. Tunisia's actual formation — 4-2-3-1 vs 4-3-3 vs retained shape?
4-2-3-1 confirms Hannibal as free #10 (most dangerous for Tunisia). 4-3-3 puts him in a wider CM role. If Tunisia revert to a five-man defensive shape, their scorer probability drops further and the H2H BTTS pattern holds even more strongly.
🇹🇳
4. Tunisia striker — Saad or Chaouat?
Sports Mole flags Chaouat (6 international goals — highest of any Tunisia attacker in the squad). If Chaouat starts, he becomes the most credible Tunisia scorer option at micro-stakes rather than Saad. Affects only very small Tunisia scorer bets.
⚠️
5. Tunisia left wing — Gharbi or Ben Slimane?
SI projects Gharbi (ex-PSG); TNTSports and worldcuplocaltime project Ben Slimane (Norwich). Low betting impact — both are creative wide options supporting Hannibal. Confirms Renard's attacking intention: Gharbi is a pure winger; Ben Slimane a central creator who drifts wide.
📋 Lineup Summary — Tunisia vs Japan · World Cup 2026 Group F · Midnight ET
🇯🇵 Japan Most Likely XI (3-4-2-1)
Z. Suzuki; Watanabe, Taniguchi, H. Ito; Sugawara (RWB), Kamada, Sano, Nakamura (LWB); Doan (RAM), Maeda (LAM); Ueda. Key bench: Tomiyasu, Nagatomo, Tanaka, Ogawa, Machino. Set pieces: Free kicks — J. Ito (3) · Kamada. Corners — Kamada · Sano. Penalties — Ueda.
🇹🇳 Tunisia Most Likely XI (4-2-3-1)
Dahmen⚠️; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Abdi; Khedira, Skhiri©; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi/Ben Slimane; Saad/Chaouat. GK change from Chamakh pending confirmation. Set pieces: Corners — Hannibal · Abdi · Gharbi. Penalties — Skhiri.
💰 Betting Implications
Japan ML -185 · Ueda +160 (ESPN leader, bounce-back) · Kamada +180 (most cited scorer) · Doan ~+210 (pushed into AM role, matchup vs Abdi) · Maeda ~+270 (Racing Post explicit) · Nakamura ~+200 (scored vs NED, 11G/26 caps). Tunisia scorer bets: BTTS failed all 6 H2H — $2-5 max on Hannibal only.
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · Midnight ET (June 21)
Bet Tunisia vs Japan — The 1,000th World Cup Match
Japan -185 · Ueda +160 · Kamada +180 · Doan ~+210 · Maeda ~+270 · Over 2.5 +120
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Dahmen, formation and Sugawara/Doan roles at ~11:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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