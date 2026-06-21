Tunisia vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group F

GK — Aymen Dahmen ⚠️ (LIKELY REPLACES CHAMAKH) Chamakh made two errors leading to goals against Sweden — the primary individual reason for the 5-1 collapse. SI: "The obvious replacement would be Aymen Dahmen." Sports Mole confirms Dahmen is the most likely starter under Renard. The goalkeeper change is both tactical and psychological. Confirm at the team sheet.

RB — Yan Valery · CBs — Omar Rekik + Montassar Talbi Sports Mole: "Renard may consider switching to a back four with Omar Rekik and Montassar Talbi as central defenders." They must handle Ueda's central runs and Doan/Maeda cutting inside — a similar challenge to what Sweden's movement exposed. Valery at RB faces Maeda's left-side runs.

LB — Ali Abdi ⚠️ (KEY WEAKNESS — PrizePicks flagged) Ali Abdi had just 3 defensive contributions (26th percentile), 3 fouls committed (5th percentile), and 2 recoveries (8th percentile) against Sweden per PrizePicks. Against Doan or Sugawara attacking down his flank, this is Tunisia's most vulnerable individual position. PrizePicks explicitly names this "a potential favorable matchup" for Japan's right-side attack. Renard has been aware of this but has had very little time to address it structurally.

DM — Rani Khedira + Ellyes Skhiri © (83 caps, Frankfurt) The Khedira-Skhiri double pivot is the most agreed-upon element of Tunisia's lineup. RotoWire identifies this as "Tunisia's defensive foundation." Skhiri (83 caps, captain) is the player tasked with breaking up Japan's fluid rotations and limiting Kamada's late arrivals. The central duel between Skhiri and Kamada is the midfield battle that shapes this match. If Skhiri can impose himself, Tunisia stay in the game. If Kamada finds freedom, expect a scoreline similar to the Sweden result.

RW — Elias Achouri Oddschecker: "Achouri scored a brace against Uganda and remains a key attacking outlet under new management." Expected to provide the right-side attacking threat in Tunisia's 4-2-3-1. His ability to stretch Japan's back three on the right flank is Tunisia's clearest wide attacking route.

⭐⭐ CAM — Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) — TUNISIA'S MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER TONIGHT RotoWire is explicit: "Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal unlocking a Japan defense." Sports Mole: "Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri could operate in an advanced central role in front of midfield duo Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira." As the creative #10 in Renard's 4-2-3-1, Hannibal must find pockets between Japan's defensive lines and feed Saad and the wide players. He also takes corners for Tunisia. If Tunisia score at all tonight, it will almost certainly be created through Hannibal. RotoWire: "It is Tunisia's clearest path to the win they need, and Hannibal is the player who has to deliver it." RotoWire picks him as the most credible Tunisia scorer option.

LW — Ismael Gharbi (ex-PSG) or Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich) SI names Gharbi explicitly; TNTSports and worldcuplocaltime project Ben Slimane. Either provides the left-side outlet for Hannibal's combinations — their job is to stretch Japan's right side and create space for Hannibal to receive in the central pocket. Gharbi is a purer winger; Ben Slimane is more of a central creator. Confirm at the team sheet.