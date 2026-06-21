Tunisia vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group F
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Tunisia vs Japan: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Japan 3-4-2-1: Sugawara fills Kubo's void, Doan pushes into front three, Ueda leads the line · Kubo OUT (knee) · Tunisia 4-2-3-1 under Renard: Dahmen in goal, Khedira-Skhiri double pivot, Hannibal the creative #10 key · most uncertain lineup in the tournament.
This article focuses entirely on the lineup and formation picture for both teams. Japan's lineup question is relatively settled — Kubo is out, Sugawara fills his wing-back slot, Doan pushes into the attack, and Moriyasu otherwise keeps the same XI. Tunisia's lineup is the most uncertain of any team in the tournament — a new manager with four days of preparation, a goalkeeper change likely, a full formation reset from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1, and almost every outfield position genuinely open.
🇯🇵 Japan — Projected Lineup & Formation
Sports Mole: "Moriyasu may decide to replace Kubo with right wing-back Yukinari Sugawara, which would allow Ritsu Doan to move further forward in a three-man attack alongside Daizen Maeda and Ayase Ueda." Yahoo confirms: "Sugawara is expected to fill the void at right wing-back, a switch that allows Ritsu Doan to push higher into the attack." This is the consensus 3-4-2-1 shape. SI goes with Junya Ito as the right inside forward. Either way, the back three and central midfield remain constant: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H.Ito; Kamada, Sano.
What stays constant in ALL Japan formations: Suzuki. Back three of Taniguchi/Watanabe/H.Ito. Kamada and Sano as the CM pair. Nakamura at LWB. Ueda as lone striker. These five positions are locked regardless of Moriyasu's Kubo solution.
🇯🇵 Japan — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Japan's starting goalkeeper. Conceded two vs Netherlands but both were from exceptional moments (Van Dijk header off a corner, Summerville screamer). His distribution into transition is key for Japan's counter-attacks tonight when Tunisia push men forward.
Same back three as Netherlands. TNTSports: "The back three that started against the Netherlands is likely to be retained, with Itakura expected to stay on the bench." Against Tunisia's limited attack (zero open-play shots vs Sweden), this unit should have a comfortable evening. Japan kept clean sheets in 5 of 6 H2H meetings with Tunisia.
Sugawara's selection at RWB is the tactical consequence of Kubo's injury. Sports Mole and Yahoo both confirm him as the expected adjustment. His role as RWB allows Doan to push higher — the key tactical ripple effect. His crossing from the right will target Tunisia's exposed left flank (Abdi — 26th pct defensive contributions vs Sweden).
Scored the 89th-minute equaliser vs Netherlands — the latest goal in Japan's WC history. In the 3-4-2-1, operates as one of two CMs alongside Sano, arriving late in the box from deep runs. RotoWire confirms he takes corners. 13 goals in 50 caps — "one of the most productive central midfielders in the World Cup." Against Tunisia with more possession, his late runs generate more opportunities. The most-cited Japan scorer pick across all sources at +180 anytime.
The defensive screen, covering for Kamada's forward runs and anchoring Japan's midfield with Endo absent. Less of a goal threat but critical to Japan's structural balance — shields the back three and enables Kamada to arrive in dangerous positions.
One of the most remarkable caps-to-goals ratios for a wing-back in any national team — 11 goals in 26 appearances. Scored Japan's first equaliser vs Netherlands in the 52nd minute. Takes corners and free kicks for Japan alongside Kamada. His left-side attacking runs are Japan's secondary scoring route.
Doan's role change from RWB to right AM is the tactical reward of Sugawara filling Kubo's slot. PrizePicks: 3 goals (99th pct), 2.86 shots per 90 (98th pct), 1.87 SOT per 90 (100th pct) in AFC qualifying. Oddschecker: "Ritsu Doan is likely to be heavily involved, increasing both his goalscoring and chance-creation opportunities." His matchup against Tunisia LB Abdi (26th pct defensive contributions vs Sweden) is the most statistically favourable individual matchup in this match.
Came in blistering form — 7 goals in 5 SPL apps including a brace vs Rangers — then had a quiet Netherlands game. Racing Post: "Maeda looks a decent price to take one of the chances likely to fall his way in Monterrey." The left AM role gives him freedom to combine with Ueda and arrive late into scoring positions against a vulnerable Tunisia defence.
Japan's lone striker. Had just one shot in 84 minutes vs Netherlands — well below his true output level. Scored 25 Eredivisie goals as Feyenoord's top scorer last season. Against Tunisia with Japan dominating possession, Ueda will receive far more service directly into the box. ESPN market leader at +160 anytime. Penalty taker. RotoWire: "Ito and Maeda finding pockets between the lines is the primary creative route to Ueda."
🇹🇳 Tunisia — Projected Lineup & Formation
Lamouchi became the first manager ever fired mid-World Cup after just one match. Renard was appointed Tuesday and has had just four days. SI confirms the formation shift: "We could see a change in system to a more conventional 4-2-3-1." RotoWire notes Renard is "reportedly increasing the intensity in training and will choose only the motivated players to start." What stays constant: the Khedira-Skhiri double pivot and Hannibal Mejbri as the primary creative outlet. Everything else — including the goalkeeper — is genuinely in flux.
🇹🇳 Tunisia — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Chamakh made two errors leading to goals against Sweden — the primary individual reason for the 5-1 collapse. SI: "The obvious replacement would be Aymen Dahmen." Sports Mole confirms Dahmen is the most likely starter under Renard. The goalkeeper change is both tactical and psychological. Confirm at the team sheet.
Sports Mole: "Renard may consider switching to a back four with Omar Rekik and Montassar Talbi as central defenders." They must handle Ueda's central runs and Doan/Maeda cutting inside — a similar challenge to what Sweden's movement exposed. Valery at RB faces Maeda's left-side runs.
Ali Abdi had just 3 defensive contributions (26th percentile), 3 fouls committed (5th percentile), and 2 recoveries (8th percentile) against Sweden per PrizePicks. Against Doan or Sugawara attacking down his flank, this is Tunisia's most vulnerable individual position. PrizePicks explicitly names this "a potential favorable matchup" for Japan's right-side attack. Renard has been aware of this but has had very little time to address it structurally.
The Khedira-Skhiri double pivot is the most agreed-upon element of Tunisia's lineup. RotoWire identifies this as "Tunisia's defensive foundation." Skhiri (83 caps, captain) is the player tasked with breaking up Japan's fluid rotations and limiting Kamada's late arrivals. The central duel between Skhiri and Kamada is the midfield battle that shapes this match. If Skhiri can impose himself, Tunisia stay in the game. If Kamada finds freedom, expect a scoreline similar to the Sweden result.
Oddschecker: "Achouri scored a brace against Uganda and remains a key attacking outlet under new management." Expected to provide the right-side attacking threat in Tunisia's 4-2-3-1. His ability to stretch Japan's back three on the right flank is Tunisia's clearest wide attacking route.
RotoWire is explicit: "Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal unlocking a Japan defense." Sports Mole: "Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri could operate in an advanced central role in front of midfield duo Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira." As the creative #10 in Renard's 4-2-3-1, Hannibal must find pockets between Japan's defensive lines and feed Saad and the wide players. He also takes corners for Tunisia. If Tunisia score at all tonight, it will almost certainly be created through Hannibal. RotoWire: "It is Tunisia's clearest path to the win they need, and Hannibal is the player who has to deliver it." RotoWire picks him as the most credible Tunisia scorer option.
SI names Gharbi explicitly; TNTSports and worldcuplocaltime project Ben Slimane. Either provides the left-side outlet for Hannibal's combinations — their job is to stretch Japan's right side and create space for Hannibal to receive in the central pocket. Gharbi is a purer winger; Ben Slimane is more of a central creator. Confirm at the team sheet.
Saad is the most commonly cited starter. But Sports Mole flags Chaouat: "Firas Chaouat has scored the most international goals of any attacker in the current squad (six)." Either is in the most isolated attacking role in the game — Tunisia's striker will see very little of the ball and must make the most of the limited counter-attacking opportunities Renard's defensive shape creates.
⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups Tonight
✅ What to Confirm at Official Lineups (~11:05 PM ET)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Dahmen, formation and Sugawara/Doan roles at ~11:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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