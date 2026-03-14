Tulsa vs Wichita State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-6, 13-5 AAC) are squaring off against the No. 2 seed Wichita State Shockers (21-10, 13-5 AAC) in the AAC tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, at 5:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tulsa vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Tulsa-Wichita State spread (Tulsa -1.5) or over/under (150.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

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Tulsa vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tulsa has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Wichita State is 20-10-0 ATS this season.

Wichita State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Tulsa covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (47.8%).

The Golden Hurricane sport a better record against the spread in home games (7-6-0) than they do on the road (4-7-0).

Against the spread, the Shockers have performed better at home (12-4-0) than away (7-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Tulsa is 8-10-0 this year.

Wichita State has 12 wins against the spread in 18 AAC games this season.

Tulsa vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tulsa has won in 20, or 87%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have been victorious 20 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -115 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wichita State has gone 4-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Shockers are 4-6 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tulsa has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tulsa vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

Tulsa outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game (scoring 86.1 per game to rank 15th in college basketball while allowing 72.8 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball) and has a +428 scoring differential overall.

David Green's team-leading 16.4 points per game ranks 193rd in the country.

Wichita State's +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Kenyon Giles paces Wichita State, putting up 19.4 points per game (48th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Golden Hurricane average rank 81st in college basketball, and are 5.3 more than the 28.6 their opponents record per contest.

Tyler Behrend is 686th in college basketball action with 4.8 rebounds per game to lead the Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers win the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. They record 37.6 rebounds per game, sixth in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2.

Will Berg is 71st in college basketball with 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Shockers.

Tulsa's 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 92.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 111th in college basketball.

The Shockers rank 161st in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 41st defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

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