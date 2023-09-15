Tulane vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Tulane Green Wave facing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-490) | Southern Miss: (+365)

Tulane: (-490) | Southern Miss: (+365) Spread: Tulane: -10.5 (-105) | Southern Miss: +10.5 (-115)

Tulane: -10.5 (-105) | Southern Miss: +10.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tulane vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Tulane has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of Tulane's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Southern Miss has no wins against the spread this season.

Southern Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Southern Miss' one games has hit the over.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (90.4%)

Tulane vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 10.5 points over Southern Miss. Tulane is -105 to cover the spread, with Southern Miss being -115.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Over/Under

The over/under for Tulane-Southern Miss on September 16 is 49.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Tulane is a -490 favorite on the moneyline, while Southern Miss is a +365 underdog.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

The Green Wave's average implied point total last season was 2.6 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (32.6 implied points on average compared to 30 implied points in this game).

Last season, Tulane recorded more than 30 points in eight games.

The average implied point total last season for the Golden Eagles (28.4) is 8.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

