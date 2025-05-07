FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Will Zac Gallen strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies

  • Jackson Jobe (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

