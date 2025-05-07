Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Will Zac Gallen strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies