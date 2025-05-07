MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7
Will Zac Gallen strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
- Jackson Jobe (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances