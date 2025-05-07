Astros vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Astros vs Brewers Game Info

Houston Astros (17-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and SCHN

Astros vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-4, 4.39 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-0, 5.79 ERA

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (1-4) for the Astros and Quinn Priester (1-0) for the Brewers. Valdez's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Priester starts, the Brewers have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Brewers have a 1-2 record in Priester's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.6%)

Astros vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Brewers reveal Houston as the favorite (-130) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Brewers Spread

The Astros are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +136 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -164.

Astros vs Brewers Over/Under

Astros versus Brewers, on May 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Astros vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won seven of 13 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 18-16-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 23.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Milwaukee has a 2-9 record (winning just 18.2% of its games).

In the 36 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-20-1).

The Brewers are 21-15-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 36 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .414, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Pena will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He's batting .258 and slugging .395.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in the majors.

Paredes takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, five walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 28 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Meyers brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio is leading the Brewers with 39 hits. He's batting .255 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 73rd in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Chourio enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double.

Brice Turang is slugging .400 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .315 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 87th in slugging.

William Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .248.

Christian Yelich has three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.

Astros vs Brewers Head to Head

5/5/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

