Tulane vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave face the South Alabama Jaguars.

Tulane vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-365) | South Alabama: (+285)

Tulane: (-365) | South Alabama: (+285) Spread: Tulane: -10.5 (-105) | South Alabama: +10.5 (-115)

Tulane: -10.5 (-105) | South Alabama: +10.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Tulane has covered the spread in every game this season.

South Alabama is winless against the spread this year.

One of South Alabama's one games has hit the over.

Tulane vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Green Wave win (71.4%)

Tulane vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-115 odds), and Tulane, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Tulane vs South Alabama Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Tulane-South Alabama game on Sept. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Tulane vs South Alabama Moneyline

South Alabama is the underdog, +285 on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -365 favorite.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Points Insights

The average implied total for the Green Wave last season was 33.2 points, 2.2 more points than their implied total of 31 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Jaguars (34.4) is 14.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

