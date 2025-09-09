Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Carolina Panthers -- whose passing defense was ranked 23rd in the league last year (224.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering McBride for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Trey McBride Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.36

66.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season so far, McBride had six receptions on nine targets, for 61 yards, and ended up with 6.1 fantasy points.

In his best game last season, McBride picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- via 12 receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 12 versus the Seattle Seahawks, McBride picked up 13.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 receptions, 133 yards. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In what was his worst game of the year, McBride finished with 2.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 20 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers.

McBride recorded 2.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 25 yards, on six targets -- in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Panthers surrendered at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Carolina gave up at least two passing touchdowns to 11 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Panthers allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Carolina last season, five players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Against Carolina last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, 10 players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Panthers last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

On the ground, the Panthers allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

