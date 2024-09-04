Trey McBride Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride will be up against the team with last year's seventh-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (196.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth a look for his next game against the Bills? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McBride vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.16

8.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.60

59.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 100.5 fantasy points (5.9 per game), McBride was ninth at his position (and 153rd in the league).

In Week 8 last season versus the Baltimore Ravens, McBride posted a season-high 15.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown.

McBride accumulated 14.9 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- eight catches, 89 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

McBride accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, two yards, on one target -- in Week 3 versus the Dallas Cowboys, which was his poorest game of the year.

McBride recorded 0.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on one target -- in Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Bills Defensive Performance

Last year, Buffalo allowed two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bills surrendered at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Against Buffalo last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bills last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Buffalo last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bills allowed 18 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Through the air, Buffalo did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Bills allowed three players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Buffalo last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

Three players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Bills last year.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.