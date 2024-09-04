Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will take on the team with last year's 15th-ranked pass defense, the Miami Dolphins (221.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Lawrence a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Lawrence vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.12

17.12 Projected Passing Yards: 252.92

252.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.65

17.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 14th overall and 12th at his position, Lawrence accumulated 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) in 2023.

In his best game last year -- Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans -- Lawrence accumulated 32.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 24-of-32 (75%), 262 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 17 yards, 2 TDs.

Lawrence recorded 25.1 fantasy points (22-of-29 (75.9%), 258 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 8 yards, 1 TD) in Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season, Lawrence ended up with 2.1 fantasy points -- 17-of-29 (58.6%), 185 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 9.2 -- was in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when Lawrence put together this stat line: 22-of-41 (53.7%), 216 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 26 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Last year, Miami allowed five quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Dolphins allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Miami allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Dolphins surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Miami last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Dolphins last season, 24 players hauled in a TD pass.

Miami allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

On the ground, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Dolphins last season.

In terms of run defense, Miami allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

On the ground, the Dolphins allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

