Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will take on the team with last season's top-ranked passing defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (174.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Kelce, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Eagles.

Travis Kelce Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.38

31.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 149th overall and 10th at his position, Kelce accumulated 98.4 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in 2024.

Kelce accumulated 47 yards receiving, on two catches (four targets), with one touchdown and 10.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Kelce accumulated 17.7 fantasy points -- seven catches, 117 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

Kelce's 15.0 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- 10 receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Kelce accumulated 0.6 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on three targets -- in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.

Kelce accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Eagles last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Eagles last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Philadelphia allowed only three players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Eagles gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Eagles yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player last season.

On the ground, Philadelphia allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Eagles gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last year.

