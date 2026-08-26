Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (61-70) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-53)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Rays.TV

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TB: (+100)

DET: (-118) | TB: (+100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-215) | TB: -1.5 (+176)

DET: +1.5 (-215) | TB: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 7-2, 1.60 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Rays) - 5-11, 5.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Troy Melton (7-2) for the Tigers and Freddy Peralta (5-11) for the Rays. Melton and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Melton's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Rays have a 12-14-0 record against the spread in Peralta's starts. The Rays have a 3-7 record in Peralta's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.3%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

Detroit is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rays are +176 to cover, while the Tigers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Rays on Aug. 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 38, or 53.5%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 31-26 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 129 chances this season.

The Tigers are 65-64-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 20 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 13-13 (50%).

The Rays have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-67-2).

The Rays have a 72-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .430. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 64th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (117) this season while batting .253 with 52 extra-base hits. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Dingler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with .

Spencer Torkelson is batting .221 with a .406 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Colt Keith has been key for Detroit with 91 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 138 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .277 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified players, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is seventh in slugging.

Caminero takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with two doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a .373 OBP while slugging .466. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .305.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .280 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 walks.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

8/24/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/8/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!