Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 26

Will Jo Adell or Zach Neto hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Christian Moore (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Denzer Guzman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Esmerlyn Valdéz (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dustin Harris (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 132 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 132 games (has homered in 22% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pedro Ramírez (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Héctor Rodríguez (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Shay Whitcomb (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Turner Hill (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Koss (Giants): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners