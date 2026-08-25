MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Tuesday, August 25, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Kyle Harrison vs. Zac Thornton (7:10 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 25 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup features one of Tuesday's strongest pitching combinations.

Harrison has been outstanding for the Milwaukee Brewers, producing a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 98 1/3 innings. He has also struck out 30.3% of opposing hitters while maintaining an impressive 23.9% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

Thornton hasn't accumulated as many innings, but he's been effective when given the ball. The New York Mets‘ left-hander enters Tuesday with a 3.04 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 50 1/3 innings.

Neither offense presents an especially intimidating matchup against the handedness it will see in the first inning, either. New York ranks in the middle of the league in wOBA against lefties, while Milwaukee is also outside the top tier against southpaws.

With both starters carrying ERAs around 3.00, I like the chances of a scoreless opening frame.

Home Run Prediction: Lawrence Butler (+480)

Twins at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Lawrence Butler +520 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lawrence Butler is cooking right now, and I like this matchup for him against Taj Bradley at the A’s homer-friendly temporary park.

Bradley is a good pitcher, but he has some trouble with lefty bats, giving up a 47.4% fly-ball rate and 1.50 dingers per nine in the split.

Butler got off to a slow start this season. He’s rolling now, though. He’s posted a .374 wOBA in the second half, and Butler thoroughly enjoys Sutter Health Park, racking up a .347 wOBA at home this year, compared to a .265 wOBA on the road.

For the cherry on top, the Minnesota Twins‘ bullpen has the fourth-worst xFIP this season (4.68).

Pirates vs. Padres, 9:41 p.m. ET

Paul Skenes Outs Recorded Paul Skenes Under 15.5 Aug 26 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Paul Skenes has been off for a while now, and with the Pittsburgh Pirates likely to be cautious with their ace, I like Skenes under 15.5 outs recorded.

Skenes has seen a velo drop as well as some poor results, with the star righty holding an ugly 5.82 ERA over his previous 10 starts. The velo drop — down to 95.7 MPH average fastball two starts ago — is alarming and points to a possible injury.

Skenes got extra time between starts before his most recent outing and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings as the Pirates yanked him at 81 pitches.

Getting the San Diego Padres at Petco is a nice matchup, but unless Skenes is either super efficient or the Pirates opt to let him throw more pitches, he should have a tough time going over 15.5 outs recorded.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.