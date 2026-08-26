MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 26
Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Walbert Ureña (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances