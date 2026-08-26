Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 26

Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 7.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Walbert Ureña (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Clay Holmes (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners