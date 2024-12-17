Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will take on the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (196.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kelce worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Texans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Kelce vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.35

54.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

With 81.0 fantasy points in 2024 (5.8 per game), Kelce is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 157th overall.

In his last three games, Kelce has produced 14.0 fantasy points (4.7 per game), as he's turned 27 targets into 16 catches for 140 yards and zero TDs.

Kelce has been targeted 39 times, with 24 receptions for 210 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 21.0 fantasy points (4.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, a matchup in which he tallied 15.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up just 0.6 fantasy points (1 reception, 1 yard).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 26 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

