Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Running back Travis Etienne faces a matchup versus the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (110.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

is Etienne worth considering for his next matchup against the Texans?

Etienne vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.88

35.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.53

16.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne has produced 52.7 fantasy points in 2024 (5.9 per game), which ranks him 42nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 187 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Etienne has picked up 10.6 fantasy points (3.5 per game), running for 95 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 26 carries. He has also contributed 11 yards on six catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Etienne has generated 16.5 fantasy points (3.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 111 yards with zero touchdowns on 35 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 54 yards on 12 grabs (15 targets).

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with three catches and six receiving yards (11.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne's matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just -0.1 fantasy points. He ran for -1 yards on three carries on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Houston has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne?