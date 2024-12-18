Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and ALT2

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-18) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (14-10) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 232.5 -340 +275

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (78.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 10-13-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 14-11-1 this season.

This season, 16 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 12 of 26 set point totals (46.2%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-6-1) than it has at home (4-7-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 11 home matchups (63.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 13 games (69.2%).

This season, Portland is 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-1 ATS (.500).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.3%, seven of 12) than on the road (35.7%, five of 14).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30.9 points, 13.3 boards and 9.9 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor and 48.9% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.1 made treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 12.3 points, 5.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is sinking 41% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Toumani Camara averages 9.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers receive 14.2 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 10 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

